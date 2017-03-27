Crews Searching For Missing Pike County Man
Pike County Emergency Management and firefighters in Elkhorn City are searching for a man they believe went missing after an ATV ride in the mountains. East Kentucky Broadcasting reports that 53-year-old Richard D. Ramey was last seen Saturday riding a red ATV in the area known locally as Beaver Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|Pikeville Parent
|161,146
|Your Lexington Topix Team Captains!
|7 min
|Decent Person
|11
|Sqecial media
|18 min
|Likeduh
|2
|looking for michelle dawn gollihoe
|33 min
|concerned
|1
|ashley judd sucks again and again
|33 min
|Ima LibMod
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|39 min
|abc
|295
|poetry
|41 min
|amanda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC