Crews Searching For Missing Pike County Man

Pike County Emergency Management and firefighters in Elkhorn City are searching for a man they believe went missing after an ATV ride in the mountains. East Kentucky Broadcasting reports that 53-year-old Richard D. Ramey was last seen Saturday riding a red ATV in the area known locally as Beaver Creek.

