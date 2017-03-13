Charter schools bill to get Senate vote Wednesday
Kentucky could become the 44th state to allow charter schools under a bill that is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate. House bill 520 would let people ask a local school board for permission to start a charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why does my anxiety want me to die
|10 min
|batgirl
|25
|You are not allowed to comment on Ashley Judd here
|19 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|1
|Eric Hamm
|22 min
|Onboard
|4
|Jerica Smith
|28 min
|Jules
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|35 min
|Putins Puppet
|160,119
|Vintage/Bygone Restaurants (Sep '13)
|39 min
|EIIa
|78
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|45 min
|Masc jocks
|7,268
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC