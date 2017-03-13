Charter schools bill to get Senate vo...

Charter schools bill to get Senate vote Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky could become the 44th state to allow charter schools under a bill that is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate. House bill 520 would let people ask a local school board for permission to start a charter school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why does my anxiety want me to die 10 min batgirl 25
You are not allowed to comment on Ashley Judd here 19 min UnPolitically Cor... 1
Eric Hamm 22 min Onboard 4
Jerica Smith 28 min Jules 2
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 35 min Putins Puppet 160,119
Vintage/Bygone Restaurants (Sep '13) 39 min EIIa 78
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 45 min Masc jocks 7,268
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 15 at 3:29PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC