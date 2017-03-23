Cattleman 's Testimony Before U.S. House Small Business Subcommittee
CATTLEMAN 'S TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE SMALL BUSINESS SUBCOMMITTEE Mar. 24, 2017 Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association news release Today, Tim White, a cattle producer from Lexington, Kentucky, testified before the House Small Business Committee's Subcommittee on Agriculture, Energy, and Trade regarding the future of America's small family farms. In his testimony, White called on Congress to address the overly burdensome regulatory environment that is hampering rural America, repeal the federal estate tax, and to ensure the 2018 Farm Bill works for America's cattle producers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats
|4 min
|no one and done
|7
|Was Barry Hussein Behind Trump's "Wiretap" Clai...
|6 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|2
|FBI, DOJ, Obama - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap o...
|10 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|15
|Julie Wilson
|10 min
|The Real Yeti
|12
|"Not my President" - Yes, snowflakes, he is!
|17 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|103
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|20 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|202
|The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T...
|25 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|88
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC