CATTLEMAN 'S TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE SMALL BUSINESS SUBCOMMITTEE Mar. 24, 2017 Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association news release Today, Tim White, a cattle producer from Lexington, Kentucky, testified before the House Small Business Committee's Subcommittee on Agriculture, Energy, and Trade regarding the future of America's small family farms. In his testimony, White called on Congress to address the overly burdensome regulatory environment that is hampering rural America, repeal the federal estate tax, and to ensure the 2018 Farm Bill works for America's cattle producers.

