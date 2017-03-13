BSCTC graduate making his mark as draftsman for Lexington company -
When Hunter Wolford looks at the wall in his office, he sees an Associate of Applied Science degree he earned in Computer-Aided Drafting from Big Sandy Community and Technical College in 2016. The degree means a lot, but how Jerry Howard, associate professor of Computer-Aided Drafting at BSCTC, made him feel has - and will have - a life-long impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Putins Puppet
|160,114
|why does my anxiety want me to die
|8 min
|The Real Yeti
|21
|I love waffle house
|42 min
|Smother Me
|4
|Vintage/Bygone Restaurants (Sep '13)
|55 min
|LexVet
|74
|Nazi in big stone gap
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|14
|CNN: Just another example of MSM hysteria - th...
|1 hr
|That is crybaby UPC
|2
|The Libs worried about Trumps Taxes but somehow...
|1 hr
|Mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC