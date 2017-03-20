Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers Add J...

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers Add June & July Dates

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Bruce Hornsby and his band The Noisemakers have just announced the addition of 10 late June and early July concerts to their upcoming touring itinerary. The dates surround the band's pair of appearances at the 2nd annual Bruce Hornsby Funhouse Fest .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Approval 37 Lowest Since Nixon 2 min Laughing at CRYBA... 18
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 3 min Laughing at CRYBA... 208
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 4 min Laughing at CRYBA... 79
Snowflake Special 24 min Laughing at cryba... 11
Hey Guys Trump is in Louisville tonight!!! 25 min Laughing at cryba... 14
Susan Ward 41 min anyone else 1
Judge Traci (Boyd) Brislin 44 min Unconditional 4
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 13 hr Your pleasure 7,270
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC