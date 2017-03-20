Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers Add June & July Dates
Bruce Hornsby and his band The Noisemakers have just announced the addition of 10 late June and early July concerts to their upcoming touring itinerary. The dates surround the band's pair of appearances at the 2nd annual Bruce Hornsby Funhouse Fest .
