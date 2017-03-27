Boston students take debating skills ...

Boston students take debating skills to national tourney

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

Ryan Daly, Reporter Correspondent Two Boston-area high school seniors, Moselle Burke from Dorchester and Maryanne Pasiewicz from South Boston will participate in the 2017 Debate Tournament of Champions in Lexington, Kentucky, from April 29 to May 1. Burke and Pasiewicz are the first students to make it to the prestigious ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min another viewer 161,356
FBI investigation continues 7 min Alt Right and proud 13
Bill Meck 19 min am I right 1
B itch motorcycle clubs (Apr '15) 27 min truth 13
Left wing fake news show pony is a bigot irl 38 min Alt Right and proud 1
No path to 270 ! Wrong again LIBTURDS 45 min bill 6
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 1 hr Retribution 15
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC