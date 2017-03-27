Boston students take debating skills to national tourney
Ryan Daly, Reporter Correspondent Two Boston-area high school seniors, Moselle Burke from Dorchester and Maryanne Pasiewicz from South Boston will participate in the 2017 Debate Tournament of Champions in Lexington, Kentucky, from April 29 to May 1. Burke and Pasiewicz are the first students to make it to the prestigious ... (more)
Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.
