Artists Looking For Location For Mura...

Artists Looking For Location For Mural Honoring Maryiah Coleman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Two Lexington artists are looking for a place to memorialize a mother and her unborn baby who were shot and killed in Lexington last year. They say that they lost their original location and now the clock is ticking toward a deadline only a little more than a week away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Strel 161,639
Where is Barry? 5 min UnPolitically Cor... 20
Chaos President 19 min Deplorable 2
Pink mexican Elephants 25 min adolfhitler 8
Can we all get along? 27 min Town Critic 40
Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Are Going To Pay 28 min Marti 43
There are only 2 types: Legal and illegal 28 min Laughing at CRYBA... 5
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC