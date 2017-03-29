Ardea Arts Receives Audience Development Grant from OPERA America for BOUNCE The Basketball Opera
Ardea Arts is proud to announce that it has been awarded The Opera Fund: Audience Development Grant from OPERA America for BOUNCE The Basketball Opera , composed by Glen Roven, Toms Doncker and Ansel Elgort, written by Charles R. Smith Jr., concept and direction by Grethe Barrett Holby. BOUNCE The Basketball Opera synthesizes the power of opera with the grittiness of street rhythms, electronic dance music, rap and gospel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning! Truthful Threads About Islam Will Be D...
|6 min
|Illegal Mexican
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Pat Henry
|161,310
|FBI investigation continues
|7 min
|DAWG
|7
|Can we all get along?
|10 min
|DAWG
|32
|kats lost boohoo
|12 min
|DAWG
|1
|Hilton house sober living
|21 min
|trying to help
|4
|well they did it
|42 min
|LsJk4TDIY5B
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC