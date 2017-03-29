Ardea Arts Receives Audience Developm...

Ardea Arts Receives Audience Development Grant from OPERA America for BOUNCE The Basketball Opera

Ardea Arts is proud to announce that it has been awarded The Opera Fund: Audience Development Grant from OPERA America for BOUNCE The Basketball Opera , composed by Glen Roven, Toms Doncker and Ansel Elgort, written by Charles R. Smith Jr., concept and direction by Grethe Barrett Holby. BOUNCE The Basketball Opera synthesizes the power of opera with the grittiness of street rhythms, electronic dance music, rap and gospel.

