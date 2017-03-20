American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
Because fear and greed are the two driving factors on Wall Street, investors are cautioned to leave emotion at the door when they wade in. But when it comes to investing in American Outdoor Brands Regardless of how the actual business is doing, shares of Smith & Wesson's parent company will rise and fall based on the fervor exhibited in the gun market.
#1 16 hrs ago
Maybe the price gouging by gun companies will stop.
The average gun price climbed over 300% in the last 7 years. Some was over 500%!
Ammo also reached over 1000% for .22 lr.
Dump American Eagle
#2 16 hrs ago
I'm concerned that ammo will be like the gas prices. Makers/dealers have gotten used to the high prices. They will go up/down like gas and we may be stuck with them for the near future..... If people would stop the panic buying the stocks will have a chance to rebuild and hopefully the prices will come down to something approaching sanity.
#3 16 hrs ago
The panic buying was responsible for part of the price increases but the prices staying up is just corporate greed. Also a lot of the shortages were corporate created. Just like the gas shortage of the 70's.
It was a nice ride for gun and ammo companies but now it is time to come back to the real world. I personally swore off S&W when they assumed gouging me was acceptable. Ruger is also on my shit list.
#4 15 hrs ago
I learned decades ago that cars are kinda like guns..... Never buy NIB unless it's reasonably priced and you really want it. Buy a NIB pistol and like driving a new car off the lot.... The minute that gun leaves the shop you can just about discount the resale price by 25%..... Unless you hang onto it for 50 years.... LOL I bought a Taurus Millenium II a year ago new because I liked the new re-design and it came with a $50.00 rebate. It has been a pretty darn reliable little 9mm. I usually carry a 1911 but it is hard to hide in the summer.
#5 9 hrs ago
4 years ago I bought a .38 special S&W airweight for right at $500. 2 weeks later bought a .38 special Taurus ultralight for $300. Identical guns, from same store. I sold the S&W. With over 2,000 rounds through the Taurus with no problems I have no regrets.
Like the 1911's. Many companies make them but I will not pay $500 more for an identical gun just for the name.
Now when I go gun shopping I check the pre Obama price and the now price. If the gun is more than $100 over the pre Obama price then I pass.
