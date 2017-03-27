Alltech Announces Agriscience Student Competition Regional Finalists
ALLTECH ANNOUNCES AGRISCIENCE STUDENT COMPETITION REGIONAL FINALISTS Mar. 30, 2017 Source: Alltech news release In just a few short weeks, some of the brightest scientific thinkers from colleges and universities around the world will gather under one roof for an opportunity to compete at the highest level and be rewarded for their innovative research. The Alltech Young Scientist program, now in its 12th year, features the world's largest agriscience competition, with 154 nominations from 134 professors representing 121 universities from 36 countries in 2017 alone.
