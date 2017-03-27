Affrilachian poet Bianca Spriggs at A...

Affrilachian poet Bianca Spriggs at ASU March 30

When Bianca Spriggs appears March 30 in the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University, the occasion will draw attention to her significant, growing body of poetry. Spriggs lives in Lexington, Ky., where she is pursuing a doctorate in English literature at the University of Kentucky.

