Affrilachian poet Bianca Spriggs at ASU March 30
When Bianca Spriggs appears March 30 in the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University, the occasion will draw attention to her significant, growing body of poetry. Spriggs lives in Lexington, Ky., where she is pursuing a doctorate in English literature at the University of Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Words For Lying
|2 min
|Deplorable
|14
|Everywhere I go in Lexington, I see illegals an...
|5 min
|No Habla Espanol
|1
|Kentucky 2017 Final Four Merchandise on its way...
|10 min
|Deplorable
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|Pikeville Parent
|161,115
|So Happy "our Kats" Got Beat
|39 min
|Deplorable
|21
|concerts
|59 min
|Deplorable
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|294
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC