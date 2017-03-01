A Five Year Old Boy Asks to Get the Same Short Haircut as His Best Friend To Fool Their Teacher
A sweet little five year old boy in Lexington, Kentucky named Jax Rosebush asked his amused mother Lydia if he could get the same haircut as his best friend Reddy. Jax figured that the two boys could fool their teacher into thinking they looked alike if they had matching hair .
