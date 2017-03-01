A Five Year Old Boy Asks to Get the S...

A Five Year Old Boy Asks to Get the Same Short Haircut as His Best Friend To Fool Their Teacher

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Laughing Squid

A sweet little five year old boy in Lexington, Kentucky named Jax Rosebush asked his amused mother Lydia if he could get the same haircut as his best friend Reddy. Jax figured that the two boys could fool their teacher into thinking they looked alike if they had matching hair .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Not my President" - Yes, snowflakes, he is! 3 min UnPolitically Cor... 92
just dont! 4 min big willie 1
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 8 min Deplorable 128
Need 30 day loan 16 min In need 1
Travel Ban II - Now you have the answer to your... 31 min UnPolitically Cor... 2
hungry! 35 min grimace 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 36 min Strel 159,794
Obamas wire tapping 48 min UnPolitically Cor... 75
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 3 hr Wanting 7,254
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC