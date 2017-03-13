48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in ...

48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in March by KY Circuit Court Clerks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bbech tree news

March is National Eye Donor Month, a special time to honor those who donate their corneas after death to give others sight. More than 48,000 Americans have their sight restored each year as a result of corneal transplants and can once again see loved ones and the colors of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Danville 160,034
Travel ban unconstitutional? 43 min No Joke 18
bbc wife 53 min big daddy 16
Latest news about your liar and dishonest Trump 1 hr Miguel 8
I am not going back 1 hr Miguel 68
Obamas wire tapping 1 hr No joke 196
Sodom and Gormorrah 1 hr Deplorable 13
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 13 at 3:49PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC