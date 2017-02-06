Weekend Starts Cold
We're sitting at the center of a modified Arctic airmass so temperatures will be bitterly cold by morning, in the teens. Sunshine through most of the day will help us moderate close to 40 in the afternoon and we're tracking much warmer days next week.
