'Walking Dead' creator to appear at Eastern Kentucky Univ.
The creator of the smash-hit TV show "The Walking Dead" is returning to his native Kentucky for an appearance at Eastern Kentucky University. Robert Kirkman was born in Lexington and raised in Cynthiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Presidents Day To Our Great President, Do...
|4 min
|Guy
|16
|How do illegal aliens license a car?
|14 min
|Guy
|15
|Where's the Russian Ship
|29 min
|Local
|4
|One way to handle protestors blocking the road....
|33 min
|Local
|3
|When in doubt.....Blame the Russians
|38 min
|Local
|4
|America's greatest Enemy
|1 hr
|billy obam Clintons
|9
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|142
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC