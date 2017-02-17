'Walking Dead' creator to appear at E...

'Walking Dead' creator to appear at Eastern Kentucky Univ.

The creator of the smash-hit TV show "The Walking Dead" is returning to his native Kentucky for an appearance at Eastern Kentucky University. Robert Kirkman was born in Lexington and raised in Cynthiana.

