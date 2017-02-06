Virginia Sue
Virginia Sue Scott, 72, Louisville, KY Sue grew up on the family farm in Columbia, KY and graduated from Adair County High School in 1962. She retired from General Electric's Appliance Park in Louisville in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|11 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|15 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|23 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC