UK's Fox, Adebayo escape car crash uninjured

Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service Two University of Kentucky basketball players were involved in a Sunday afternoon car accident, according to LEX18. Kentucky freshmen De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were involved in a car accident on Nicholasville Road at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital, said Lexington police public information officer Brenna Angel.

