UK plans regional medical school in northern Kentucky
The University of Kentucky has announced plans for a third regional medical school, with the latest campus to be located in the northern part of the state. UK said in a statement Monday that it has partnered with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to develop a campus where students will receive a four-year medical education.
