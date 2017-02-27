UK Graduate Student Spotlight: Caroline Loos
Name: Caroline Loos From: Schilde, Belgium Degree and institute where received: Vives University, Belgium, BS, Animal Science; Post-graduate certificate in animal rehabilitation in sports coaching After completing an internship at KESMARC and two-and-a-half years as a veterinary technician at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, in Lexington, Kentucky, Caroline Loos began looking for equine graduate programs. "Having some of the top professors in the field of equine nutrition right here in Lexington, I was ecstatic to hear that Dr. Kristine Urschel had accepted me into her program," Loos said.
