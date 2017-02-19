Two Indicted In Connection With Death...

Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman. The two-year-old was struck by a bullet back in December after police say two men fired several shots following an altercation at a home on Kenton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nordstroms Boots Ivanka 1 min Read the law 12
Wall Watch 5 min EIIa 2
Calvin Chrisman Jr! Works @ Lowes Richmond Road 10 min Fence Post 1
It is happening right now 10 min Read the law 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Betty 158,991
Mitch McConnell 29 min EIIa 5
Sasha Love Higgins Scandal 32 min Hairdresser 4
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 34 min EIIa 185
Hillary to write book and have Oprahlike tv show 7 hr UnPolitically Cor... 72
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC