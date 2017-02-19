Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old
LEXINGTON, Ky Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman. The two-year-old was struck by a bullet back in December after police say two men fired several shots following an altercation at a home on Kenton Street.
