Tweets from Rood & Riddle's Client Education Seminar
Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital held it's 32nd annual client education seminar in Lexington, Kentucky, on Feb. 22. The seminar was presented in a question and answer format, with question submitted from clients and veterinarians prior to the event. Questions on a variety of subjects, ranging from infectious diseases and foal conformation abnormalities to cardiovascular problems and biosecurity, were addressed by Rood & Riddle veterinarians.
