Turley: Change needed in Supreme Court operations
Chief Justice John Roberts listens to a question from during panel discussion at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Chief Justice John Roberts listens to a question from during panel discussion at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|16 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC