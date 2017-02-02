Turley: Change needed in Supreme Court operations

Chief Justice John Roberts listens to a question from during panel discussion at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Chief Justice John Roberts listens to a question from during panel discussion at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.