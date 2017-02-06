The Navy wants to know who flew a Trump flag on a military convoy
There are 2 comments on the WICU12 Erie story from Thursday Feb 2, titled The Navy wants to know who flew a Trump flag on a military convoy. In it, WICU12 Erie reports that:
A Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by an East Coast Naval Special Warfare unit -- also known as a Navy SEALs unit.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
|
#1 Saturday
That's good they respect the president and he respects them been to long since that was the case
|
Bury Saint Edmunds, UK
|
#2 Sunday
Trump is a draft dodger.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|16 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC