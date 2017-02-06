The Navy wants to know who flew a Tru...

The Navy wants to know who flew a Trump flag on a military convoy

There are 2 comments on the WICU12 Erie story from Thursday Feb 2, titled The Navy wants to know who flew a Trump flag on a military convoy. In it, WICU12 Erie reports that:

A Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by an East Coast Naval Special Warfare unit -- also known as a Navy SEALs unit.

Bryan Orick

Mount Sterling, KY

#1 Saturday
That's good they respect the president and he respects them been to long since that was the case

Mark

Bury Saint Edmunds, UK

#2 Sunday
Trump is a draft dodger.

