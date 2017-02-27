The Most Unlikely Horse Of A Lifetime
The relationship between me and my best friend is not only my longest, but also has taught me just about everything I know about being a professional, having patience, loving unconditionally, and perspective. To introduce you to the better half of my relationship, meet Novelle: a 15-year-old, 15.3-hand dark bay Thoroughbred mare.
