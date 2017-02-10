Tempur Sealy Cushions Shareholders After Selloff

Tempur Sealy International Inc shares plunged last week after it split with its largest customer, Mattress Firm , losing more than 25 percent in a day, and the mattress maker's board has responded to the selloff with a shareholder rights plan. The plan, announced Thursday, gives shareholders one "right" for each share of common stock, and becomes exercizable if a person or group acquires 20 percent or more of Tempur Sealy's stock without board approval.

