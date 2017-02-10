Tempur Sealy Cushions Shareholders After Selloff
Tempur Sealy International Inc shares plunged last week after it split with its largest customer, Mattress Firm , losing more than 25 percent in a day, and the mattress maker's board has responded to the selloff with a shareholder rights plan. The plan, announced Thursday, gives shareholders one "right" for each share of common stock, and becomes exercizable if a person or group acquires 20 percent or more of Tempur Sealy's stock without board approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Dems represent Illegals over Americans?
|5 min
|The Truth
|53
|question. must know
|26 min
|batman
|1
|uk just sucks
|40 min
|better effort
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|45 min
|usa
|159,047
|Do you like Coast to Coast AM but can't stay up...
|50 min
|bigfoot lives
|2
|i hate college basketball
|55 min
|let them play
|1
|Ella is the United States Troll
|1 hr
|Ella come back to...
|4
|other than topix
|2 hr
|Lief Coach
|49
|Haha....Trump's Travel Ban REJECTED by Court!!
|4 hr
|Guy
|65
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC