Teen driver faces murder charge in Ke...

Teen driver faces murder charge in Kentucky fatal accident

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release that police on Saturday night tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen earlier. The car sped away, and another officer saw the car traveling the wrong way down another road before it collided with two other vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bluegrass Connections club 2015 (Aug '15) 34 min CuntryChick 6
Ella is the United States Troll 49 min Stupid Cnt 9
Donald Trump A real American Hero 52 min Stupid Cnt 5
Obamacare Still Here 56 min Stupid Cnt 6
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 56 min Chris B 8,418
Tell you what's going to happen if people don't... 58 min Stupid Cnt 6
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr me again 821
Haha....Trump's Travel Ban REJECTED by Court!! 2 hr Mr wonderful 115
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC