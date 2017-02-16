Staples to speak at LMU

The Lincoln Memorial University Department of Multicultural Student Services and Black Student Union will welcome Ambassador George Staples for a lecture to celebrate Black History Month at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Arnold Auditorium of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. Staples has served as the U.S. ambassador to several African nations during his 25-year foreign service career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.