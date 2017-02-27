Smart Fan for Industrial Spaces
Every PowerfoilX3.0 industrial ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans comes standard with SmartSense, which eliminates the trial and error of finding the ideal air speed when temperatures change. Having pioneered smart ceiling fans in residential spaces, Big Ass Fans brings automatic comfort to industrial spaces as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug testing newborns in lexington
|15 min
|Safety First
|18
|Sorry transgenders, you've got to decide
|34 min
|MaleBrain
|48
|Trump military budget increased by 54 BILLION ...
|38 min
|burns
|30
|45th POTUS
|45 min
|Don The Con
|44
|If you got a pecker use the male bathroom
|45 min
|Confused
|29
|Why Is Topix Troll Ella Hating Kenya Lindsay?
|48 min
|Don The Con
|30
|Guys wearing panties - thoughts? (Jun '12)
|58 min
|Jeep guy
|131
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 Muslim Refugees over A...
|6 hr
|Guy
|36
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC