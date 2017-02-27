Smart Fan for Industrial Spaces

Every PowerfoilX3.0 industrial ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans comes standard with SmartSense, which eliminates the trial and error of finding the ideal air speed when temperatures change. Having pioneered smart ceiling fans in residential spaces, Big Ass Fans brings automatic comfort to industrial spaces as well.

