Rare White Foal a Patchen Wilkes Specialty

Get to know the stunning white foal that Patchen Wilkes Farm welcomed on Super Bowl Sunday. Though white Thoroughbreds are rare, Patchen Wilkes specializes in breeding and raising white racehorses in Lexington, Ky.

