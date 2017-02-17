Rare White Foal a Patchen Wilkes Specialty
Get to know the stunning white foal that Patchen Wilkes Farm welcomed on Super Bowl Sunday. Though white Thoroughbreds are rare, Patchen Wilkes specializes in breeding and raising white racehorses in Lexington, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
