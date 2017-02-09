Police: Council member facing forgery, theft charges
News outlets report Lexington police say Sasha Love Higgins has been charged with second-degree forgery, theft by deception and identity theft. Court documents say Higgins, who's a manager of Hampton Inn, continued issuing fraudulent checks to a former employee months after she left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haha....Trump's Travel Ban REJECTED by Court!!
|6 min
|The Truth
|6
|Nordstroms Boots Ivanka
|10 min
|Not slick
|24
|walmart pay scale...help me solve the mystery! (Jun '11)
|13 min
|Rae
|31
|Standing Rock, Trump and Veterans
|23 min
|Antioch
|1
|What's the worst street in Lexington (Aug '14)
|25 min
|Gravity Falls
|26
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|35 min
|Scotty Steiner
|8
|It is happening right now
|42 min
|Antioch
|6
|Trump: How's that wall coming along?
|5 hr
|EIIa
|185
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC