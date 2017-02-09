Police: Council member facing forgery...

Police: Council member facing forgery, theft charges

1 hr ago

News outlets report Lexington police say Sasha Love Higgins has been charged with second-degree forgery, theft by deception and identity theft. Court documents say Higgins, who's a manager of Hampton Inn, continued issuing fraudulent checks to a former employee months after she left.

