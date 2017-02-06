Pain management physician resolves false claims act allegations

Click on headline for complete story BR> From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - Pain management physician Dr. Robert Windsor has agreed to the entry of a $20 million consent judgment to resolve allegations that he violated the False Claims Act by billing federal health care programs for surgical monitoring services that he did not perform and for medically unnecessary diagnostic tests. Dr. Windsor owned pain management clinics in Georgia and Kentucky that operated under the umbrella of National Pain Care, Inc., including clinics in Lexington, London, Somerset, Hazard, Prestonsburg, and Pikeville, Kentucky.

