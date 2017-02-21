New case of whooping cough in Lexingt...

New case of whooping cough in Lexington, 11 cases in all

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Health officials in Lexington say another case of whooping cough has been confirmed at a Lexington school, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 11. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said on Wednesday that the new case is at Veterans Park Elementary School. The previous cases were confirmed at Clays Mill Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2004 6 min Asking 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 14 min Strel 159,504
Trump will be gone 15 min Big Al 120
45th POTUS 15 min Dumb Donald 18
The mexican 21 min Miguel 25
Temporary Travel Ban Will Be Back 23 min UnPolitically Cor... 90
Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p... 24 min UnPolitically Cor... 261
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC