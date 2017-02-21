New case of whooping cough in Lexington, 11 cases in all
Health officials in Lexington say another case of whooping cough has been confirmed at a Lexington school, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 11. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said on Wednesday that the new case is at Veterans Park Elementary School. The previous cases were confirmed at Clays Mill Elementary School.
