National Conference on Equine Law to be Held May 3-4
Presented by the University of Kentucky College of Law, the 32nd annual National Conference on Equine Law will be held May 3-4 at the Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky. According to the event's promotional materials, the conference aims to convey an understanding of current legal issues affecting breeding, buying, selling, ownership interests, racing and other business operations of the horse industry.
