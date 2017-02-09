'Moms Demanding Action' Group Against...

'Moms Demanding Action' Group Against Senate Bill 7

FRANKFORT, Ky A Kentucky State Senator is backing a new bill that would allow people as young as 18 to carry a gun without getting a background check. Senate Bill 7 was set to go before a Senate committee Thursday, but after a last minute change, the measure was pulled from the agenda.

