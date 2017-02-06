Meg Leavitt honored with Bluegrass Award
Meg Nichols Leavitt, who operates Walnut Hall Ltd. with her husband, Alan Leavitt, was honored with the Bluegrass Tomorrow Vision Equine Agriculture award on Jan. 31 at the Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington, Ky. The awards pay tribute to the best of the 18-county Bluegrass Region each year, related to improving quality of life and place, Bluegrass Tomorrow's mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|16 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC