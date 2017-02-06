Meg Leavitt honored with Bluegrass Award

Meg Nichols Leavitt, who operates Walnut Hall Ltd. with her husband, Alan Leavitt, was honored with the Bluegrass Tomorrow Vision Equine Agriculture award on Jan. 31 at the Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington, Ky. The awards pay tribute to the best of the 18-county Bluegrass Region each year, related to improving quality of life and place, Bluegrass Tomorrow's mission.

