Madison Metal Fest returns this weekend
There are 1 comment on the The Madison Courier story from Friday Feb 10, titled Madison Metal Fest returns this weekend. In it, The Madison Courier reports that:
The second annual Madison Metal Fest will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Democratic Headquarters, 406 E. Main St. The event, organized by Paul Kasper, will feature the hard rocking sounds of groups from as close as Eminence, Ky. and as far as New Jersey.
#1 Saturday
Awesome!!
