Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just 32 hours

Saturday Feb 11

Louisville, Kentucky, has seen an alarming spike in drug overdoses in recent days. According to The Courier-Journal newspaper, first responders took on 52 calls for overdoses in the 32 hours from 12:01 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

