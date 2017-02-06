Louisville, Lexington eye banks to merge

Louisville, Lexington eye banks to merge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The state's two eye banks in Louisville and Lexington are merging to better coordinate with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and other eye banks around the country. The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank in Louisville served the western part of the state while the Eye Bank of Lexington covered the eastern part of Kentucky and parts of West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 11 min Bon jour 8,364
Mega deletion 15 min Fight Back 19
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 23 min Sally 757
Kosher food in Lexington 1 hr fk off tard 12
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Eldred Coot 158,824
Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p... 1 hr Eldred Coot 206
America first you say? 1 hr This is not UPC 30
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 4 hr LexingtonTraveler 7,207
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC