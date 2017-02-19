Lexington woman indicted in deaths of detective, UK employee

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Lexington woman in the deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 27-year-old Suzanne Marie Whitlow was indicted Tuesday on two counts of manslaughter and also charged with driving under the influence with an aggravating circumstance and with being a persistent felony offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.