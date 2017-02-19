Lexington woman indicted in deaths of detective, UK employee
A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Lexington woman in the deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 27-year-old Suzanne Marie Whitlow was indicted Tuesday on two counts of manslaughter and also charged with driving under the influence with an aggravating circumstance and with being a persistent felony offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shot girls at platinum
|2 min
|marty
|5
|Trump Slapped Again
|2 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|34
|Jeff Sessions is IN - Prepare the gallows!
|4 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|4 min
|Joe is a Winner
|227
|Trump Loves Putin
|5 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|36
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|Mickey402
|158,924
|Hillary to write book and have Oprahlike tv show
|9 min
|The Trump Cowards
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC