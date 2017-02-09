Lawsuit settled after inmate's fatal ...

Lawsuit settled after inmate's fatal withdrawal seizure

A Lexington-area county has settled a lawsuit filed in connection with an inmate who suffered a fatal seizure after lying in his cell in his own feces, wracked with pain from drug withdrawal. WFPL-FM reports Montgomery County paid about $400,000 last year to settle the lawsuit over the 2013 death of 37-year-old Ronald Gaunce.

