Lawsuit settled after inmate's fatal withdrawal seizure
A Lexington-area county has settled a lawsuit filed in connection with an inmate who suffered a fatal seizure after lying in his cell in his own feces, wracked with pain from drug withdrawal. WFPL-FM reports Montgomery County paid about $400,000 last year to settle the lawsuit over the 2013 death of 37-year-old Ronald Gaunce.
