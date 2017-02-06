Knight recognized as January Resident of the Month

Chad J. Knight, M.D., has been selected as the first Resident of the Month for 2017, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. "It's always a pleasure to recognize a resident who is dedicated to his or her calling," Wehner said. "Dr. Knight is truly the epitome of the role that sheer determination and strong will play in the path to success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.