In Dem reply, former KY gov says Trump would 'rip' away care

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear took a populist tenor in Democrats' formal response to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, accusing him of planning to "rip affordable health insurance" from Americans and being "Wall Street's champion." Seated at a diner in Lexington, Kentucky, Beshear assailed Trump for "ignoring serious threats to our national security from Russia, who's not our friend, while alienating our allies."

