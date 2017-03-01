In Dem reply, former KY gov says Trum...

In Dem reply, former KY gov says Trump would 'rip' away care

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear took a populist tenor in Democrats' formal response to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, accusing him of planning to "rip affordable health insurance" from Americans and being "Wall Street's champion." Seated at a diner in Lexington, Kentucky, Beshear assailed Trump for "ignoring serious threats to our national security from Russia, who's not our friend, while alienating our allies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Great Speech 2 min Trump is Great 57
Im so happy 18 min Trump is Great 3
where are all the girls on village drive 21 min John 4
the wall 28 min EIIa 61
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min Betty 159,695
learn your lessons! 44 min Unbelievable 6
Anchor children 48 min Dumb Donald 15
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC