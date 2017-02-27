His mom was dead and the boy lay wounded in a hospital bed. But he wouldn't be alone.
When Southern Middle School teachers and staff heard that one of their seventh-grade students was in a hospital with a gunshot wound from an attack that killed his mother - his only relative in Lexington - they knew what to do. "Two teachers stayed with him through the night so he would not be alone.
