Frank X Walker: - Organize, be informed, resist! And vote with your wallet'
You meet Frank X Walker in his Lexington home office, situated across the street from the campus of Transylvania University. In a conversation to come, the teacher/writer/activist will speak a lot about spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|11 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|15 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|23 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC