Fourth suspect charged with murder in connection with pregnant woman's death

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Lexington Police say 21-year-old Skylar Stigall was arrested Wednesday by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Pulaski County. Stigall is charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery.

