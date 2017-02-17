Fourth suspect charged with murder in connection with pregnant woman's death
Lexington Police say 21-year-old Skylar Stigall was arrested Wednesday by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Pulaski County. Stigall is charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery.
