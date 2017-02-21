Former Lake Cumberland Marina owner s...

Former Lake Cumberland Marina owner sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - - A Kentucky man, who operated a marina on Lake Cumberland, has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for bank fraud. Today, Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood sentenced John Guzman, 70, of Shelby County, KY, for nine counts of bank fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
45th POTUS 2 min Dumb Donald 12
Trump will be gone 2 min The Boss 108
America's greatest Enemy 3 min Dumb Donald 15
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 8 min Bobby Flay 153
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 10 min The Pointer Sisters 8,534
Sorry transgenders, you've got to decide 20 min That is dumbasss UPC 3
You don't really believe in god 24 min Yep 4
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 10 hr bignthick 7,242
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC