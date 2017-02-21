ELPO welcomes former Grayson County r...

ELPO welcomes former Grayson County resident

Attorney Joseph Brown, a former Grayson County resident, recently joined English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP, as an associate. He is practicing in employment and education law.

