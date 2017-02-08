Ellen Calipari Talks About John On Hey Kentucky

Ellen Calipari, the wife of UK basketball head coach John Calipari, sat down for a rare TV interview with Hey Kentucky's Matt Jones to discuss everything from her relationship with Cal, her connection with the players and living in the spotlight in Lexington. Calipari says that while her husband relishes being the face of one of college basketball's most storied programs, she prefers to keep things more private.

