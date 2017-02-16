Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy inclu...

Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU

There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Monday Feb 13, titled Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU.

Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU The book, Looking Backward by Edward Bellamy, was quoted by Dr. King at age 23 in a letter he wrote his future wife, Coretta, where he said, "This is the Gospel I'll preach to the world." Bellamy's text that had influenced the young King spoke of a future where we'd live to see a war-less world, a fair distribution of wealth, and transcendence over discrimination between races.

White Christian Man

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Wednesday
It certainly is nice to read a positive article online for a change.
