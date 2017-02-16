Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU
There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Monday Feb 13, titled Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU. In it, Columbia Magazine reports that:
Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellamy quote at CU The book, Looking Backward by Edward Bellamy, was quoted by Dr. King at age 23 in a letter he wrote his future wife, Coretta, where he said, "This is the Gospel I'll preach to the world." Bellamy's text that had influenced the young King spoke of a future where we'd live to see a war-less world, a fair distribution of wealth, and transcendence over discrimination between races.
#1 Wednesday
It certainly is nice to read a positive article online for a change.
