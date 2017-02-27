Dems tap revolving-door lawyer-lobbyist for Trump response
To rebut President Trump's address tonight to a joint session of Congress, Democrats have tapped lobbyist-turned-governor Steve Beshear who has since returned to the firm where he had been a lobbyist. Steve Beshear, after serving as attorney general and lieutenant governor of Kentucky, joined the law firm Stites & Harbison.
