Dems tap revolving-door lawyer-lobbyist for Trump response

To rebut President Trump's address tonight to a joint session of Congress, Democrats have tapped lobbyist-turned-governor Steve Beshear who has since returned to the firm where he had been a lobbyist. Steve Beshear, after serving as attorney general and lieutenant governor of Kentucky, joined the law firm Stites & Harbison.

